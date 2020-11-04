Kerry Washington & Stars Urge”Count Every Vote” Amid Election

Together with the winner of this 2020 presidential elections up in the atmosphere, actors are here in order to remind you: it’s not over till every vote has been counted.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, taxpayers around the U.S. anticipated the outcome of the presidential elections between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. However, because the clock struck midnight in the west shore, there was no obvious victor–since some votes hadn’t been tallied. Following the coronavirus pandemic, components have cast their ballots either in person and from mail-in ballot. Consequently, some swing states, such as Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, haven’t yet announced a winner, leaving the American people –and individuals around the globe seeing –around the edge of the chairs. When some ballots remain uncounted along with up the race in the atmosphere, actors have taken to societal websites using a unified message.

“#CountEveryVote,” Kerry Washington tweeted while re-sharing a tweet out of Stacey Abrams that read,”remain calm. Be patient. Empower local elections officials to perform their tasks. What’s important is not the rate of this count; it is that every eligible vote has been counted. Americans left their voices heard in document amounts, and also their votes have to be quantified.”