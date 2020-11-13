Longoria has since apologized to the remark.
Kerry Washington Defends Eva Longoria Election Opinion
November 13, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
Entertainment
Get to Know Josie Totah From Saved By the Bell
November 13, 2020
Entertainment
WIN 1 at 5 Stay Tray Prizes!
November 13, 2020
Entertainment
Inconsistent however, occasionally, exceptional
November 13, 2020
About the author
Harish
Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.
Add Comment