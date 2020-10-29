Kerry Katona walks into her house naked

Kerry Katona enjoys to roam around her house naked.

Kerry Katona

The 40-year old mother-of-five confessed that, such as TV star Amanda Holden, ” she often awakens around in the naked and frequently sunbathes topless when on vacation when her children.

She explained:”Amanda Holden has disclosed that she walks around the house naked, much to the humiliation of her children — so do I. I really do it all of the time. I do not walk around nude on function but I do not close my bedroom doorway. If I am in the restroom, my children just barge in anyhow. You can not visit the bathroom in peace in my home. And once we go on family vacations, I will sunbathe topless. It does not bother me personally and I am not a prude in this regard.”

Kerry — that was open about her emotional health and addiction problems in the last — insisted her nudity does not embarrass her kids.

She explained:”When it comes to awkward my children, I am Kerry Katona — do I want to mention anything else? It is not always simple for my children. They get things such as’Your mother’s a coke head’. It is does not embarrass them it will not anger when folks say things like this.”

Kerry, that has been married for 12 decades, hit out at on line trolls following her latest appearance on TV series’Tipping Point’.

Composing in her column to get brand new! Magazine, she explained:”I had been trending on Twitter following my appearance on’Tipping Point: Lucky Stars’ since people were saying actually mean and horrible things. Has no learnt out of what happened to Caroline Flack? It seems as though we have not got anywhere. When you haven’t got anything nice to saydon’t say it whatsoever. We have made mistakes but to be always reminded of it isn’t so good.”