Kero Kero Bonito share go over of Late Of The Pier’s ‘Heartbeat’

Kero Kero Bonito have produced their include of Late Of The Pier‘s ‘Heartbeat’ accessible to down load for free – listen below.

The music at first appeared on the Castle Donington band’s 2008 debut album ‘Fantasy Black Channel’, just before KKB coated it for a Stereogum compilation previously this 12 months.

The band shared their large-octane rendition with the public on Xmas Working day – enjoy beneath, and download the track listed here.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=3i16n8w_3iw

The band’s singer, Sarah Midori Perry, also posted on Twitter yesterday (December 26) to counsel she might have witnessed a UFO.

“The other working day I saw this odd white dot in the sky,” she commenced. “It was powering the clouds, so it couldn’t have been a drone, but it wasn’t a airplane. And then it swiftly shot off driving this huge cloud powering this other cloud, and then disappeared.

“It transpired so rapid, I was like: did I see a UFO?” Look at the clip of Perry recounting the supernatural encounter down below.

pic.twitter.com/kcQXYc4ujF

— Kero Kero Bonito (@KeroKeroBonito) December 26, 2020

Earlier this thirty day period (December 18), Kero Kero Bonito took aspect in a Very hot Chip livestream event alongside virtual DJ sets from Jarvis Cocker, Superorganism, Dillon Francis and additional.

‘Hot Chip & Friends’ was a ticketed livestream raised funds for Disaster British isles, the nationwide charity for homeless men and women, and featured again to again DJ sets proper by way of to morning.


