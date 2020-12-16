Kenyan gentleman charged with plotting 9/11-design and style attack on US

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities have unsealed an indictment charging a Kenyan gentleman with seeking to stage a 9/11-style attack on the United States on behalf of the terrorist firm al-Shabab.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, who was arrested in the Philippines in 2019, was transferred to U.S. custody Tuesday on charges that he conspired to hijack an aircraft and slam it into a creating.

He was generating an initial court physical appearance in New York on Wednesday.

Prosecutors stated Abdullah got flight education in the Philippines and attained a pilot’s license in preparation for an assault.

“This circumstance, which concerned a plot to use an plane to destroy innocent victims, reminds us of the lethal threat that radical Islamic terrorists carry on to pose to our nation,” Assistant Attorney Standard for National Protection John Demers said in a assertion.

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss known as it a “chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001.”

Abdullah, prosecutors mentioned, commenced organizing the attack in 2016 below the course of an al-Shabab commander who was also included in setting up a lethal assault in 2019 on a hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Condition Office has designated the Somalia-centered militant team al-Shabab, an al-Qaida affiliate, as a international terrorist corporation.

He also researched opportunity hijacking approaches and sought info on how to attain a U.S. visa.

The identify of an attorney in the U.S. who could discuss on Abdullah’s behalf was not immediately offered.