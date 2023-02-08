Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg Finalize Divorce, Receive Joint Custody of Daughter

After announcing their separation in July 2021, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg have finally divorced.

Official divorce papers obtained by PEOPLE state that the couple officially filed for divorce on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

In addition, Peyton Nicole, Edmonds, and Patenburg’s 14-year-old daughter were awarded to both parents to share custody of.

The parties agree to “equally share in the responsibility and the right to make choices concerning Peyton’s health, education, and welfare” and “shall discuss and make good faith efforts to mutually agree,” according to the court documents.

Related: Lea Michele Had Many “Healing and Very Eye-Opening” Conversations After Glee Backlash

The agreement went on to detail the various aspects of their daughter’s life (such as extracurricular activities, piercing body parts, obtaining a passport, etc.) on which they would need to confer with one another.

They were awarded joint physical custody with the stipulation that they develop a parenting plan in concert for Peyton’s sake.

In addition, the couple settled on a mutually agreeable child and spousal support arrangement. As per the agreement, Edmonds will pay Pantenburg $37,500 every month until 2027. When he “vacates the previous family dwelling,” that’s when the money will start coming in.

PEOPLE reached out to a representative for Edmonds but did not hear back from them right away.

In July of 2021, after much consideration and sadness, Edmonds and Pantenburg told PEOPLE that they were ending their marriage.

In a joint statement, they expressed their continued concern for one another, as well as their undying devotion to their daughter and her happiness. Please respect our need for privacy while we take this next step as a family with our daughter.

Seven years after they first started dating in 2007, the “Every Time I Close My Eyes” singer finally tied the knot with the actress.

Related: Lea Michele Had Many “Healing and Very Eye-Opening” Conversations After Glee Backlash

Edmonds was previously married to Denise, and he married his current wife, Tracey, two years after meeting her in 1990.

He had two boys, Brandon and Dylan, with Tracey, but they divorced 13 years later in 2005.

Edmonds opened up about his relationship with Pantenburg during a 2015 interview with NPR.

“My major lifelong affection. Tough question to answer, as I have several passions. My lovely bride, Nikki is over there “His words. “That’s my kid and her brothers over there.”

“A few years ago I lost my mum, and when someone that significantly departs this world, you leave with this sensation of wanting to grab every moment with those that are around you and enjoy it,” he said.

Edmonds and his girlfriend, Babyface Entertainment general manager Rika Tischendorf, made their red carpet debut as a pair over the weekend in Los Angeles, where the Grammy Awards were held.