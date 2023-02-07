Kendra Scott Net Worth: How Did She Become so Wealthy?

Kendra Scott, an American fashion designer, was born on March 27th, 1974. Former CEO, now serving as executive chairwoman of Kendra Scott, LLC, she also serves as a designer for the company. She received the 2017 Ernst & Young National Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Kendra is short for Kendra L Baumgartner, which is her given name. To continue her education, she graduated from Klein High School and is now a student at Texas A&M University.

Scott moved to Austin, Texas, with her ailing stepfather when she was 19 years old, dropping out of college in the process. She started her work in the jewelry business while still a teenager in Texas, where she also acquired an interest in fashion design. Originally, she made jewelry out of her Austin, Texas, home before growing her business.

Although we know she is the eldest of her parent’s children, Scott is very secretive about her family life and has not revealed their names or whether she has any siblings. Both her parents are successful executives, and she frequently tags her stepfather Rob in Instagram photos.

Value in Monetary Terms

For $1 billion in 2016, private equity firm Berkshire Partners invested, giving the company a $1 billion valuation, as reported by Forbes. Due to her controlling interest in the business, she now has an estimated $800 million in wealth, while her company generates $360 million in annual revenue.

Kendra Scott announced her retirement as CEO in February 2021, but she will remain an integral part of the company as executive chairwoman.

Career

Kendra Scott started her professional life by launching a company called “The Hat Box” after the name of her favorite accessory. Through chemotherapy, the founders of this company created a line of headwear for women. A little later, she began creating jewelry in her spare time, and in 2002, she officially established her own jewelry firm, Kendra Scott LLC. which she did by coming up with the original ideas herself at a cost of about $500.

Scott’s exceptional creations were selected to adorn the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2006 Runway Show after she began selling them in local boutiques and on the street in 2005.

Her creation was even showcased in the 2007 edition of Randolph Duke’s Runway Show. Due to the economic downturn, she was forced to close her shop between 2007 and 2007. Fortunately, an order from Nordstrom, a high-end department store, allowed her to restart her business.

Scott’s first storefront, located on Austin’s South Congress Avenue, debuted in 2010. After that, she was inspired to launch her e-commerce company and launch the Color Bar experience for her brand all in the same year.

Kendra’s second store, located on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, opened the next year but was closed not long after. Still, she grew her company by opening new stores in different countries. Scott has opened approximately 102 locations throughout many nations, as of 2019 estimates.

While Kendra is still involved with Kendra Scott, LLC in some capacity, she is no longer the company’s chief executive officer; she stepped down from that role in February of 2021. In addition to the enormous success of her own company, she also made significant investments in other global groups, like Helm Boots and Darbie Angell tableware.

She is also a social worker and philanthropist, having donated $3.5 million in 2016. She followed up by collaborating with Color Bar to develop the Kendra Cares Program.

By donating $1,000,000 to The University of Texas to found the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute, Scott has established herself as one of the most generous and influential people in the world. She gave a large sum of money to help women’s and children’s causes, as well as more than 75,000 pieces of jewelry.

Kendra is also a well-known face on the small screen, having appeared on shows including Rachel Ray in 2011, Crowd Rules in 2013, The Dark Barrymore Show in 2021, and Shark Tank in 2020 and 2021. It was as a host on the TV show Crowd Rules that she first gained widespread attention in the entertainment sector.

Individual Matters

After a protracted courtship that began in the 1990s, Kendra Scott and John Scott tied the knot on June 24, 2000. Cade Scott was the first child born to a happy couple in 2002. When Beck Scott was born, the couple already had a young kid. Unfortunately, Kendra and John split up on August 22, 2006, due to issues in their relationship.

Kendra Scott and Matt Davis, both of Austin, Texas, were wedded on June 6, 2014, in a lavish ceremony that took place in Sedona, Arizona. Together they raised a son, Grey Davis. They were married for only a short time before divorcing in September 2020.

Recognition of Achievements and Honors

Kendra Scott has garnered more awards and honors than any Hollywood star, including the Accessories Council Excellence Awards, Outstanding Mother of the Year, Top 100 Entrepreneurs of the Year, and CEO of the Year by the Austin Business Journal.