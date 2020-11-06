Kendall & Kylie Jenner Do Not Talk To Get A MONTH Following That Crazy Fight in Palm Springs!

This Palm Springs struggle between Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner has been the actual deal, y’all! )

At a sneak peak at Thursday’s inaugural incident of KUWTK, Kenny admits during a video conversation using Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, also Kris Jenner she hasn’t heard from her small sister a month when they become a blowout struggle with Corey Gamble about the way home from a night out.

Connected: Kendall PISSED’F**king Bystander’ Corey Can Be On Sis Kylie’s Side Later Blowout Fight!

Following Kimmy inquires when she has spoken to this Kylie Makeup mogul, the 25-year-old supermodel states:

“I have never heard from her, and maybe not even just a small bit, that is uncommon.”

Koko subsequently adds to posterity:

“It has been around a month”

Oof.

Luckily, we all know they have simply made up, however, it is still sad to observe the lively duo fighting such as that!

Ch-ch-check from the clip (below) to listen to what the team has to say about the most recent family play.

[Image via E!]