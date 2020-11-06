Entertainment

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Do Not Talk To Get A MONTH Following That Crazy Fight in Palm Springs!

November 6, 2020
Kendall and Kylie Jenner haven't spoke in new KUWTK clip

This Palm Springs struggle between Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner has been the actual deal, y’all! )

At a sneak peak at Thursday’s inaugural incident of KUWTK, Kenny admits during a video conversation using Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, also Kris Jenner she hasn’t heard from her small sister a month when they become a blowout struggle with Corey Gamble about the way home from a night out.

Following Kimmy inquires when she has spoken to this Kylie Makeup mogul, the 25-year-old supermodel states:

“I have never heard from her, and maybe not even just a small bit, that is uncommon.”

Koko subsequently adds to posterity:

“It has been around a month”

Oof.

Luckily, we all know they have simply made up, however, it is still sad to observe the lively duo fighting such as that!

Ch-ch-check from the clip (below) to listen to what the team has to say about the most recent family play.

