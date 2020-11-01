Kendall Jenner Throws Star-Studded 25th Birthday & Halloween Party With ZERO Social Distancing…

Has everyone forgotten we are at a pandemic? And it is quickly becoming more severe and more deadly at the USA right now than it has ever been previously?!

That seemingly does not matter much Kendall Jenner, that held that a star-studded joint Halloween-birthday party Harriet’s Rooftop at West Hollywood on Saturday night. The supermodel turns 25 years older on Tuesday, therefore contemplating her birthday was coming up along with Saturday was Halloween night, hey, why not, directly?!

As to be expected, the stars were out and around for the occasion, as over 100 celebs as well as other guests totaled the version together with love because of her large forthcoming 2-5.

One of people that showed up, based on TMZ, comprised Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, The Weeknd, Justine Skye, Quavo, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, also Saweetie. And needless to say, everyone has been decked out in their best and most stylish outfits for your Halloween night time, also.

As you can see (below), together with Kendall moving as Barb Wire-inspired Pamela Anderson as well as also The Weeknd spending hours refining his Nutty Professor get-up, no detail or time has been spared in making certain things were entirely on stage for the major celebration:

These are great outfits, severely!

However… what about the freakin’ coronavirus, folks???

Based on ET, Kenny’s celebration team allegedly made everyone — both workers and celebration guests — take quick COVID-19 evaluations and get adverse results on website before going upstairs into the celebration. That seems fantastic and all, before you begin to wonder if/how these evaluations can ring up false positives or false positives, and no matter what the reliability of all that may be on the place.

Ugh. Frankly, at times it feels like we’re the only individuals who care to remain socially distanced since this outbreak gets worse. Celebs are only gont do exactly what they want no matter, anyways, so what is the purpose?! Frustrating AF!

One fascinating tidbit here: TMZ is reporting a flyer in the celebration examine something along the lines of”take all of the photographs you would like, but please don’t post on social websites of any sort.”

Obviously, that did not hold, since the KarJenner women alone submitted tons of videos and clips from the function. However, perhaps the notice was an effort to keep things under wrap, realizing how bad it would look if a celeb personal celebration caught leaked while most of us ordinary men and women are stuck in home preserving social space?! Simply saying!!!

Lots of Twitter users’ve gotten to this point, anyways, since the frustration about Kendall’s decision to have a birthday celebration here was severely boiling over internet.

Several of these responses included (under ):

“not these celebs post about wearing a mask, even social media then showing around kendall jenners celebration. Eat the rich”

“This Halloween/birthday celebration for Kendall Jenner using a shit lot of folks, 0 societal bookmarking and also the only individuals wearing masks would be the support employees. Eat the rich. I hate it “

“CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE which are DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY”

“kendall jenner will post shit about voting for biden then will not actually hear him on not throwing parties throughout COVID”

“kendall is indeed grim **king reckless for hosting a halloween party in the center of a stunt only bc her loved ones along with the attendees are wealthy celebrities who could not care less about tens of thousands of folks drying regular bc of covid plus they are out there literally F**K OFF”

“I seriously despise kendall and each man who went to this stupid party a lot”

WOW!!!

Aaaand you will find such tweets( also:

kendall: do not post nothing regarding the partykim along with kylie: pic.twitter.com/pL0O1NlUuy

— ana:-RRB- (@chalametsputa) November 1, 2 2020

It is Kendall Jenner hosting a celebration and creating a”no interpersonal network” rule only for Kylie to place it anywhere for me! Pic.twitter.com/zhpr8aQreL

— KAY (@kaysopinions) November 1, respectively 2020

therefore kendall jenner was lending these cards out in the entrance for her celebration last night?? Lmao she is a shithead pic.twitter.com/aAIIAU1x1x

— joa (@feIlowfeeling) November 1, 2020

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing candles out as a disguised waiter retains her cake and attempts to move from their way was the funniest thing that I saw Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W

— Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

Yeah…

Not a fantastic appearance, Kendall!!! She makes for a great Pamela Anderson…

Reactions, Perezcious viewers? Have you been left with a proverbial poor taste in your mouth within this celebration like we’re? Or do you not care about any longer?!

Audio OFF with where you are at about this celebration, this boundless outbreak, and just how poor we are as a society in handling things at this time, down in the remarks (below)!

