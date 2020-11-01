Kendall Jenner Hosts Birthday and Halloween Party

Kendall Jenner had a celebration in addition to a celebration Saturday night… celebrating Halloween along with her birthday.

Kendall hosted on the bast in Harriet’s Rooftop at WeHo, in which 100 guests needed a happy 25. One of those who revealed… Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, The Weeknd, Justine Skye, Quavo, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow and Saweetie.

Kendall transformed herself Pam Anderson at”Barb Wire,” together with the support of a blonde wig and a skin-tight, black loaf. She pulled out the candles on her birthday cake, and includes a screen-printed pic of her from back in the afternoon.