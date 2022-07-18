Kendall Jenner’s Wedding Date Photo Teases Devin Booker Reunion

Kendall Jenner’s Weekend Wedding Date Appears to Indicate Devin Booker Reunion Photo

Charlie Neibergall/AP/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

What happened? Kendall Jenner hinted to a reunion with Devin Booker on Saturday, July 16, when they were seen attending the same wedding.

Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Relationship

The couple was caught in social media videos at the wedding of Michael D. Ratner, founder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothberg, CEO of Hailey Bieber’s skincare line Rhode. The wedding was held in Napa, California, and guests included NBA star Blake Griffin, manager Scooter Braun, The Hills alums Frankie and Jen Delgado, and Hailey, 25.

On Sunday, July 17, the 818 Tequila entrepreneur, 26, shared photographs of her wedding guest clothing on Instagram Stories. She appeared in multiple videos and images wearing a green Dries van Noten gown, including one with a man behind her.

Despite the fact that their heads were severed, admirers instantly claimed that it could be Booker, 25. The basketball player stands 6’5, while the individual in Jenner’s photo towers over the 5’10 model. The man is dressed simply in a black jacket and slacks with a white shirt that is fully buttoned at the neck. Various wedding guests’ social media posts show Booker in what appears to be the same attire during the reception.

Despite Their June Divorce, Jenner Has Since Shared Many Holiday Photos that Fans Assume Involve the Phoenix Suns Player.

The Kardashians star uploaded many vacation photographs on Thursday, July 14, including one taken from the backseat of a convertible. Two men appear to be in the lead. Though their faces are obscured, the passenger has a Jack Skellington thigh tattoo that matches Bookers.

A man in Google appeared to be swimming alongside the woman as she exited the ocean in another video from the same Instagram carousel. Fans believe he is Booker, but the hat makes it harder to identify the swimmer.

After two years together, the couple announced their split on June 22. The two didn’t celebrate their anniversary on social media, and insiders say they chose to take a break a few weeks ago.

“[Kendall and Devin] are taking this time to work on themselves and figure out if a future together is what they’re meant to be,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

After Attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding in May, the Duo Pondered Their Relationship.

“Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective,” the insider said, adding that despite their split, the exes were “still incredibly friendly and supportive of each other.”

According to another insider, the reality star and basketball player wanted to “determine if a future together is what’s meant to be” and planned to “use this time to focus on themselves.”

Just a few weeks later, Booker and Jenner fueled reconciliation speculations when they were seen laughing at SoHo House in Malibu, California, in late June. They stopped at a booze store in the Hamptons a few days later to stock up for the July 4th weekend.

“There was no PDA, but they both appeared to be in a good mood,” an eyewitness observed.

Related Articles: