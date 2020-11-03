Kendall Jenner Criticized For Getting 100 Guests In Her Halloween-Themed Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner had a over-the-top, Halloween-themed birthday celebration to celebrate turning 25, plus a few social websites users aren’t pleased about it.

The celebration was held in Harriet’s Rooftop along with this 1 Resort in West Hollywood and it turned out to be a star-studded occasion. Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Saweetie, Doja Cat, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Travis Scott, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, and are Just a Couple big names that created a look.

Kendall Jenner needed a guideline for her famous friends not to bill on social networking, however her sister Kylie Jenner broke all the rules and submitted several minutes from the celebration anyhow.

Jaden Smith also seemed to be dressed as a COVID-19 patient.

Based on resources, Kendall Jenner supposedly had her guests receive a quick COVID- 19 evaluation so as to attend the celebration that had approximately 100 of her intimate pals.

The celebration is causing commotion on line as some enthusiasts believe that it was reckless for her to maintain the celebration in the center of a stunt.

kendall jenner when everybody finds out about her celebration pic.twitter.com/FhtKWu9txD

— raz (@arehzed_) November 2, 2020

that the weeknd, doja kitty, will smith, saweetie, justin bieber, kardashian-jenners, travis scott, tristan thompson and everybody else in kendall’s celebration in a couple of times pic.twitter.com/lJArZW3SJn

–? (@fraryslights) November 1, 2020

My encounter once I discovered Kendall Jenner had a Halloween celebration of 100 guests and experienced them become quickly examined before inputting while the remainder of us can not even acquire non rapid examined if we’re in touch with somebody using covid but have no signs.

I hate it . Pic.twitter.com/7wdprLQgR6

— Maura Andrews (@cya_to_maura) November 2, 2020

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, respectively received similar criticism due to the 40th birthday to some personal island earlier this season . )

Which are the ideas about Kendall Jenner’s birthday celebration? Tell us in the comments!