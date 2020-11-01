Entertainment

Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Head Outside on Coffee Run at Beverly Hills

November 1, 2020
Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Head Out on Coffee Run in Beverly Hills

Sat, 31 October 2020 in 11:37 pm

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong!

The 24-year old version along with the NBA participant, additionally 24, began off their daily life by stopping from Coffee Bean & Tea for coffee and some lunch on Saturday afternoon (October 31) at Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kendall moved sporty at a brownish T-shirt along with olive-colored biker shorts while Devin wore a white T-shirt and tan shorts to get their fast outing.

Kendall and Devin are quietly dating for the previous several months. Some of the last days that the couple was seen out was about a date night at Los Angeles a month.

Just lately, fans discovered the volatile Instagram trade between Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner which had been featured on a recent installment of KUWTK.

