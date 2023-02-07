‘Ford vs Ferrari’ Ken Mile’s Actual Cause Of Death

Kenneth Henry Jarvis Miles, a British-American sports car racing engineer and driver, was most known for his motorsport career in the US and with American teams on the world stage (November 1 1918–August 17 1966). He was accepted into the American Motorsports Hall of Fame. On November 1, 1918, Miles was born in Sutton Coldfield, which is today a part of Birmingham but was then in Warwickshire. He was the son of Clarice Jarvis and Eric Miles. Miles dropped out of school at age 15 to work as an apprentice at Wolseley Motors, sending him to a technical school to increase his understanding of vehicle manufacturing after his failed effort to emigrate to the United States.

Ken Mile’s Cause of death

Ken Mile’s racing career

After the war, Miles competed in races with the Vintage Sports Car Club in Bugattis, Alfa Romeos, and Alvises. Then he walked over to a Ford V8 Frazer-Nash. As the Southern California MG distributor’s service manager, Miles relocated to the US from England in 1952 and lived in Los Angeles, California. In an MG-based special, he designed and built, and he won 14 straight SCCA races in 1953.

He created, built, and promoted the “Flying Shingle,” a second special based on MG parts, for the 1955 racing season. On the west coast, it had great success in the SCCA F modified class. Late in March, Miles competed in the “Flying Shingle” race at Palm Springs, where he defeated actor James Dean, driving a Porsche 356 Speedster for the first time, and veteran driver Cy Yedor, who was also driving an MG Special.

Miles was subsequently disqualified for having too broad fenders, which allowed Yedor and Dean to move up to the first and second place. In 1956, Miles competed in the majority of the Cal Club and SCCA races in John von Neumann’s Porsche 550 Spyder.

