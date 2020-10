“Extra’s” Terri Seymour talked with Ken Jeong and Sandra Oh as they encouraged their new animated film”On the Moon.”

Ken says working together with the movie’s all Asian-American throw felt much like his hit film”Crazy Rich Asians.” He explained,”That is over a film, it is a movement, and now that I feel exactly the identical soul that I did ‘Crazy Rich Asians,”’ currently expanded into the cartoon world.”

“On the Moon” is flowing currently on Netflix.