Ken Block Passed Away :Horror Accident Revealed by Police!

American rally racer Kenneth Paul Block passed away on April 1, 2019. He was a member of the Monster World Rally Team and later the Hoonigan Racing Division. Block also helped start DC Shoes among several other people. His athletic prowess extended to the action sports of skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross, where he took part in numerous competitions.

Where Did Ken Block Go Wrong that Led to His Untimely Demise?

On the afternoon of January 2, 2023, Block was killed in a snowmobile accident at his ranch in Park City, Utah. The snowmobile flipped over on him as he was riding it down a steep slope, police say. Even though he was with a group while riding, he was on his own when the crash occurred.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement confirming his passing and said, “Our thoughts are with Kenneth’s family and friends who are so deeply devastated by this tragic loss.” “We appreciate the dedication of all of our first responders.”

The medical examiner of the state will now investigate the cause of death.

For Which Team Did Ken Block Compete?

Throughout his legendary career, the fan-favorite driver has competed for several different teams. In 2005, he made his racing debut with Vermont SportsCar, with the support of Subaru as a sponsor. But in 2010, he joined the Monster World Rally Team, which is sponsored by Ford.

Soon after, Block formed a relationship between his own Hoonigan Industries and that squad, and the latter was renamed Hoonigan Racing Division.

When Did Ken Block Last Appear on Top Gear?

Block was a guest on two episodes of Top Gear, one in 2009 and another in 2010. In the first, he co-starred as “Captain Slow” alongside James May in a Subaru for a rally stage at California’s Inyokern Airport. And in the second, Jeremy Clarkson dared him to take a three-wheeled Reliant Robin around the test track, which he did, only to roll it at the first bend before walking away unscathed.

Police have released more details about the horrific crash that killed Ken Block. On January 2, 2023, around 2:00 p.m., the Wasatch County 911 Center got a call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks, and the United States Forest Service all sent officers to the scene. Kenneth Block, 55, a guy from Park City, Utah, was driving a snowmobile down a steep slope when it flipped over and landed on top of him. As a result of his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the site.

Mr. Block was part of a larger cycling party but was on his own at the time of the collision. The official cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s office. We are profoundly sorry to hear about Kenneth’s passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

“We appreciate the dedication of all of our first responders.”