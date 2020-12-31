Kelvin Harrison Jr. Is B.B. King For Baz

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “The Photograph”) has landed a supporting role as famous blues musician B.B. King in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley film at Warner Bros. Photographs.

Austin Butler stars as the King of Rock and Roll, whilst Tom Hanks is actively playing Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, and the tale explores the complex dynamic among Presley and Parker in excess of two a long time.

It will chronicle Presley’s increase to fame to his unprecedented stardom, all versus “the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and reduction of innocence in America”. Olivia DeJonge co-stars as Priscilla Presley.

Filming had begun when it was shut down in March immediately after Hanks arrived down with COVID-19. Generation resumed in September.

Resource: Deadline