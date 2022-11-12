Kelsey Asbillle Boyfriend: Inside Her Personal Life!

American actress Kelsey Asbille Chow is well-known for portraying Monica Dutton in the television series Yellowstone.

Asbille was given the zodiac sign of Virgo when she was born on September 9th, 1991 in Columbia, South Carolina. Additionally, she weighs 55 kg and is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall (121 lbs). Her brown hair and gorgeous brown eyes make her look stunning.

Also: Bradley Cooper Dating: Is that The Women Huma Abedin!

Asbille Is Dating Who?

William Moseley, a well-known actor from Sheepscombe, England, is currently dating Kelsey Asbille. He enjoys recognition for his work on The Royals.

In 2012, Kelsey and William started dating. Since then, the devoted couple has been joyfully savoring their time together.

Ten Years Have Passed Since They Started Dating.

They began dating soon after filming was finished, and because they are very private about their relationship, there has been much conjecture about whether they are still together, engaged, or divorced throughout the years.

However, Kelsey revealed in 2018 that she enjoys binge-watching the television series The Royals, in which her partner portrays Prince Liam, to reaffirm that their relationship was still going strong.

William and Kelsey on The Run Set in 2012

She confessed: “I adore binge-watching TV. Recently, on Netflix, I binge-watched Stranger Things. I also binge-watch EThe !’s Royals. My boyfriend is on it. Oh, and I always go back to The Office in difficult times.”

The same year, she told Marie Claire that William had given her a “wonderful” painting of the full moon rising above Yosemite’s Half Dome as a birthday present, calling it her favorite work of art. How lovely!

With her recurring role as Gigi Silveri in the drama One Tree Hill, Kelsey launched her acting career the same year William did. She has since appeared in numerous other films and television shows, such as Teen Wolf, Fargo, Wind River, and Yellowstone, where she first played Monica Dutton in 2018.

Also: Steelo Brim Net Worth: His Lucrative Career Earnings!

The Professional Career of Kelsey

The TV show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody was where Kelsey debuted as an actress in 2008. Dakota is the character she played in this show.

Since then, she has been in numerous films and television shows. She then became well-known for playing Mikayla Makoola in Pair of Kings.

Amount of Kelsey Asbille’s Wealth

Asbille, an actress from Wind River, has a $3 million total net worth as a result of her acting career. She earns $200,000 a year in wages.

Her revenue from social media sites and other pleasures are also included in her riches. As a result, Asbille enjoys a luxurious lifestyle in her home in Columbia.

Recognition & Nominations

Asbille has received two prestigious prizes. She received the BAM Award in 2017 and the Western Heritage Award as a Bronze Wrangler in 2018.

The path Kelsey has taken to a successful film career is quite incredible. She will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy in the Hollywood film business, in our opinion.

Social Media Presence

On social media, you may find Asbille. On her Instagram account @kelseyasbille, she has more than 239K followers.

The same can be said for her Twitter account, where she has about 1,000 followers.

Conclusion

Kelsey Asbille Chow is an American actress who is well-known. In 2008, she got her first job with the Dakota character. She now has a net worth of $3 million. Kelsey is dating actor William Moseley. William Moseley is also an actor. The couple keeps their relationship a secret.