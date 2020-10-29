Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini’s Elle Woods Halloween Costume

October 29, 2020
1 Min Read

It’s hard to imagine anyone besides Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods, but we have to admit, Kelsea Ballerini makes a pretty good sorority-girl-turned-lawyer. Just a few days before Halloween, on Oct. 28, the country singer revealed her costume on TikTok, where she re-created the iconic Legally Blonde scene where Elle introduces the “bend and snap.”

Kelsea put her own spin on Elle’s style, wearing a printed pink suit set, sparkly double-heart earrings, and white pumps. The adorable TikTok video, which she shared on both her Instagram and Twitter, caught the attention of Reese herself, who totally approved. “Works every time honey!! 💕💅🏽” the actress wrote in response. Ahead, get a closer look at Kelsea’s full ensemble and spot-on impression.

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment