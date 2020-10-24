Kelsea Ballerini Very Politely Told Critics To’Close Up’ When They Hated About Her CMT Awards Performance together with Halsey

Kelsea Ballerini glows like a diamond at a cute silver ensemble backstage in the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival held in The Steel Mill at Nashville, Tenn., on Friday (October 23).

The 27-year-old”gap from the jar” singer took the stage to do some of her hit songs, only after acting Halsey in the 2020 CMT Awards earlier in the week.

Following her Coyote Ugly motivated performance with Halsey aired, Kelsea took notice of all of the critics of their operation and kindly advised them to”shut up”

“After studying far too many opinions, I’d love to remind folks that there are various types of country songs,” Kelsea composed on her Instagram. “And none are far ‘real’ than many others as it pertains from an honest place, which girls can wear anything we need and should not be known names and criticized for this, and that in the event you do not have anything nice to saypolitely shut up”

But this was not there, there were claims of lip-syncing.

“Here is what,” one man wrote in her remarks. “For me the problem is not the ensemble. My difficulty is that the lip-synching. Every operation last night was clicked and it was really clear.”

Kelsea responded,”Not true, each operation was because, ya know, COVID.”

Check out 45+ images interior of Kelsea Ballerini performing in the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival…