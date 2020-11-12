Kelsea Ballerini Shows Shania Twain Collab in 2020 CMAs

Should you captured Kelsea Ballerini’s 2020 CMA Awards performance on Nov. 11, you may have achieved a double take in her astonishingly recognizable outfit. While shooting her hit”Hole in the Bottle,” Ballerini wore a diving jumpsuit reminiscent with a tuxedo and paired with appearance with a chic shirt coat. The ensemble was an immediate shoutout to Shania Twain’s 1997″Man! I feel like a Woman” music video, that Ballerini affirmed when she finished her performance by yelling,”Let us go, girls!” So, what prompted Ballerini’s enjoyable throwback? Soon after the operation aired, Ballerini disclosed she and Twain are falling a”Hole in the Bottle” alliance!

“Time to spill the wine… hole at the jar with @shaniatwain outside tomorrow est [sic],” Ballerini captioned an Instagram informative article showing the fascinating news. “We are leakin’ all of this wine. Hole In The Bottle falling Friday!” Twain included in another Instagram post. Ballerini along with Twain’s collab falls at 12 a.m. ET on Nov. 12. Meanwhile, pour yourself a tall glass of wine and also test out Ballerini’s CMAs functionality here.