Kelsea Ballerini Claps Rear in 2020 CMT Music Awards founders

Only call Kelsea Ballerini the clap rear queen!

Throughout the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21, the country music singer has been totally thrilled to collaborate with Halsey and reside her out”Coyote Ugly fantasies.”

Regardless of their distinct musical backgrounds, both artists had the chance to come together to get a special rendition of the song,”Another Girl.”

However, as it happens, a few societal networking users have been left handed, critical or portion of their pair’s position. Kelsea, nevertheless, had a concept for those critics.

“After studying far too many opinions, I’d love to remind folks that there are distinct sorts of country songs,” she shared with her Instagram page. “And none are far ‘real’ than many others in regards from an honest place, which girls can wear anything we need and should not be known names and criticized for this, and that in case you do not have anything nice to saypolitely closed up”