Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey Perform at CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey made one heck of a musical duo! During the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, the singers performed “The Other Girl,” which they released in April. For the sultry performance, the ladies rocked leather outfits as they danced and sang in an empty bar before rocking out on stage together. It was basically a full music video! This isn’t the first time the two have teamed up for an epic country performance. Earlier this year, they joined forces for an episode of CMT Crossroads, in which they sang each other’s hit tracks. Can these two do an entire album together already? Watch their performance above.