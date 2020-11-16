Kellyanne Conway’s Teen Daughter Claudia Is Auditioning For American Idol!

Proceed, Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, since here is… Claudia Conway?!

Yes, even that the 16-year old girl of (former) Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway along with never-Trumper Lincoln Project backer George Conway seems to be auditioning to its reality TV music contest series! Hey, what do U expect from that household with their previous social media play surrounding a fact celebrity?! Here is actually the logical next step! LOLz!

At a movie that the adolescent introduced to her notorious TikTok accounts on Sunday, she showed a cheering movie team in a production space, and mimicked her forthcoming functionality.

From the fast clip,” she said (under ):

“Hey guys, I am here in American Idol confessional. I fulfilled Ryan Seacrest now, and that I have my audition shortly. So stay tuned for it! I am very, very anxious, but really excited.”

Ch-ch-check out it HERE:

@[email protected] shoutout into anhie♬ original audio — claudia conway

Whoa!

Are we as a society ready with this particular political-artistic crossover?!?! Ha!!

Hey, good for her! 2020 was mad so much, what more injury can this do, ideal?! (Do not answer that! Ha!)

Really, though… good fortune, Claudia!

