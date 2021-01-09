Kellyanne Conway Receives Trolled By Daughter Dancing to Trump Diss Observe

“kelly observed the camera and dipped. bout to get grounded and get cps identified as on me but it truly is worth it i’m a savage,” Claudia Conway captioned the TikTok.

Claudia Conway are unable to enable herself when it arrives to trolling her have mother, Kellyanne Conway.

In a TikTok posted late Thursday night time, the 16-yr-previous daughter of the former Trump counselor stands upcoming to her in their residence and begins dancing to a diss observe about the beleaguered President of the Unites States.

“Nicely, Joe Biden is my president it’s time to get crunk,” the tune exclaims. “I guess I will just piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump.”

Kellyanne, who was sitting down at a eating home desk, appears to roll her eyes as she stands up and abruptly exits the scene.

The clip comes a working day immediately after Claudia took to TikTok when again to roast Kellyanne — this time about the siege of the Capitol creating.

The clip comes a working day immediately after Claudia took to TikTok when again to roast Kellyanne — this time about the siege of the Capitol creating.

“Hey mom, it is really Claudia,” she started. “If you’re seeing this, I really don’t know the place you are, you could be downstairs, upstairs, where ever, I haven’t found you in a minimal bit. How do you come to feel about your military turning into rioters, for the reason that I keep in mind when I was likely to protest in the summer months you weren’t also pleased with it, so how do you truly feel? I am just pondering.”

She also referenced the Democrats winning the two Senate seats in Ga.

“Also how do you sense that your celebration missing yesterday because I know you went to Ga a few days ago to support marketing campaign,” Claudia questioned. “How do you really feel?'”

She extra, “Have you talked to your mate Mitch, the Senate the vast majority — I signify minority chief. How does he come to feel?”

“Anyway mom if you see this, come to my room, let us discuss, let’s talk it out. Let us have a nice discussion.”

The teenager’s posts — which usually criticize her mother’s conservative sights and guidance of Trump — seem to be hitting the appropriate notes, as she has now amassed above one particular million followers on TikTok.