Kelly Ripa Jokes Around Mark Consuelos’ Penis Size in Instagram Comment

Officially our favorite Bunch.

Kelly Ripa joked about Mark Consuelos’ manhood dimension, and it seems like she’s no complaints. The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost happened for her Instagram on Friday, October 23, to discuss a slideshow of all Halloween photographs of her family through time.

The images included pictures of the couple children –sons Michael, 23, along with Joaquin, respectively 12, along with daughter Lola, respectively 19–when they were younger, in addition to photograph of Kelly and her Live cohost, Ryan Seacrest. The slideshow also contained an image of Consuelos along with his buddy, Bruce Bozzi, dressed as Jon Baker and Frank Poncherello, two figures in the TV series, CHiPs, that conducted 1977 into 1983. The film found Consuelos and Bozzi in tight rainbow authorities uniforms, and that, based on lovers, emphasized among Consuelos’ greatest resources.

“I understand where Ponch retains his rifle,” one commenter wrote. Another remarked,”Meow Mark. Lucky woman!” Yet another man wrote,”husband pants.”

Consuelos subsequently left his own remark, describing why his bulge appears so big in the photograph. “Full disclosure,” he also wrote. “I feel that is unquestionably a shadow that is causing this bulging effect”

Ripa then replied,”Ummmmm infant are you visiting darkness?” Consuelos responded,”Pretty sure.” A buff then joked,”Well is your shadow seeing anyone.”

Ripa and Consuelos wed in 1996 following assembly at an audition to the soap operaAll My Children. The couple married under a year afterwards. “I watched my husband at a photo before I watched himand that I understood,” Kelly said in a meeting SiriusXM’s Radio Andy at 2020. “I was not seeking for married… but once I watched himthe picture of himI watched my whole life with him flash like I watched it. And I really don’t think in any of this, but I really do. Due to that instant”

Within an event of Live with Kelly and Ryan in the moment, Ripa assured audiences that her union with Consuelos is not perfect. “Relationships, unions aren’t sprints, it is a marathon,” she explained. “There is definitely going to be just like, mile 24 if you are like,’I stop.’ However, you only got to push . Only push .”