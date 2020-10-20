Kelly Ripa Hosts Solo Amid Ryan Seacrest’s Coronavirus Test

2020 has given new meaning to this word,”The show must go on”

following the continuing coronavirus pandemic, individuals have confronted an assortment of new obstacles within their everyday life–and Hollywood is not any different. With brand new protocols set up to fight the spread of this disease, work is somewhat trickier nowadays, such as shooting a daytime chat show. While nearly every series has bid farewell to getting a complete audience, additional criteria are set for getting to the construction at all–only request Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Ripa kicked off Stay , but it was not long until she addressed the lack of her .

“Ryan is outside now,” she informed audiences. “From an abundance of cautionwe are awaiting –he needed a COVID evaluation and we are only waiting for the consequences.” She noted that there are”all these new constraints today,” adding they must await adverse test results to have the ability to get in the studio.

“You are welcome, everybody,” she moans prior to placing jokes apart. “We take it seriously–it is public health”