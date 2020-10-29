Kelly Ripa Hilariously Addresses This Photo of Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa halted by Thursday, Oct. 29’s Daily Pop, and also needless to say, E!’s Justin Sylvester could not miss his chance to inquire the chat show host regarding her current Instagram article which left the Web buzzing for days!

If case you somehow missed it,” Kelly shared a string of Halloween throwbacks on Friday, Oct. 23; among which revealed her spouse Mark Consuelos dressed in a really tight patrol uniform out of the TV series CHiPs.

“As it happens, that has been really a controversy I did not recognize I’d put out to the world!” Kelly stated on Daily Pop. “Since I just put a lot of images I thought were cute. I was like’Oh, so all of these are good.'”

Fans commenting on Kelly’s article did not necessarily disagree–that they were simply enamored with a very special portion of the photograph of Mark: his own bulge.

She continued,”It was just like a Halloween memories [post], therefore it was just like, my children were small, blah, blah, blah, and I was just like,’Oh, Bruce and Mark! I recall when they had been CHiPs.’ Who knew I wasn’t–you understand. . .listen, I am married !”