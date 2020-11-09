Kelly Clarkson Sues Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Father Amid Divorce

Their Separation Only became messier.

Kelly Clarkson sud her ex-husband’s Brandon Blackstock’s daddy amid his or her divorce.

According to court records obtained by men and women on Friday, November 6, the”Since U Been Gone” singer countersued her ex-husband’s dad’s firm, Starstruck Management Group, for supposedly violating the California Labor Code by”procuring, offering, promising, or trying to procure employment or engagements” with no properly licensed. Blackstock’s dad, Narvel Blackstock, is that the proprietor of Starstruck Management Group, that has handled Clarkson for yesteryear 13 years.

In her lawsuit, Clarkson said that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act and discounted the authorized”licensing conditions ” The Voice trainer also promised that agreements between her Starstruck ought to be”declared void and unenforceable,” such as a verbal arrangement that needs her to cover per 15 percentage commission for her gross earnings.

In a declaration for Individuals, Starstruck’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, slammed Clarkson and promised the American Idol alum’s submitting”conveniently ignores the simple fact that Kelly had their very own accredited talent service [Creative Artists Agency] constantly.” ,”While Starstruck Management Group supplied talent management solutions for her behalf, it did at all times that CAA had been her service of record. It’s unlucky that Kelly is attempting to avoid paying penalties which are due and due to Starstruck to attempt to achieve some perceived benefit within her continuing divorce and divorce proceeding,” Freedman said.

Back in September, Clarkson was financed by Starstruck, which she signed up in 2007, for supposedly due $1.4 million in commission. ) According to Variety, Starstruck stated that Clarkson has not paid off her 15 percentage commission by the money she left on Your Voice or her chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The lawsuit also asserts that Clarkson will invest at least $5.4 million from the end of 2020. Clarkson and Blackstock (whose dad owns Starstruck) divide in June after seven decades of marriage. Both talk kid River Rose, 5, and boy Remington Alexander, 3.

“Within the span of roughly 13 decades, Starstruck grown Clarkson to a mega celebrity,” the lawsuit states. “By means of illustration only, Starstruck had been instrumental in assisting Clarkson succeed concerning numerous hit records, several Grammy wins and nominations, her character in popular television shows such as The Voice along with her own chat show. Regardless of Starstruck’s hard work and devotion, Clarkson has decided that she will quit paying Starstruck for what’s contractually owed”