Kelly Clarkson Claims Estranged Husband’s Management Company Violated Labor Laws, Requests Agreements Declared Void

Kelly Clarkson is forthcoming after her former ability management firm… that, oh yeah, just so happens to be possessed by her own now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock and his dad, Narvel Blackstock.

In accordance with new court records obtained by ET, the American Idol alum and celebrity singer asserts that Starstruck Management Group violated California Labor Code legislation by offering their administration solutions without being certified in this field of business. Therefore, she is strengthening their claim she owes them a 15percent commission for her gross profits while under contract.

Based on Clarkson’s lawyers, the singer explained in her request that Starstruck”evaded the licensing needs of gift agencies” rather than filed a written application for a permit or an official talent service arrangement. Therefore, she alleges they billed her”unconscionable charges and reimbursement” for that which she terms because of the alleged”illegal solutions” thinking they had been un-licensed. Her legal team additionally asserts they neglected to place a schedule of the charges in their own offices, which will be in violation of California Labor Code, also failed to keep appropriate records of the charges regarding providers.

Currently, Clarkson’s legal group is expecting that a judge may agree with their assertions from such courtroom docs concerning the alleged”wrongful actions,” to ensure the Since U Been Gone singer does not need to fork up major cash in handling fees. Starstruck’s 15percent commission is currently in question , and it does not require a professional to consider of exactly how far Clarkson has left in her profession to actually add up quickly there…

For his part, Starstruck stated that Clarkson’s legal representative in any way times has been the renowned company CAA, or even Creative Artists Agency, and also their job was different of the. They assert, Clarkson is supposedly attempting to escape from paying them claiming they had been unlicensed as a broker as it had been CAA who had been doing all of the service work.

Starstruck’s lawyer Bryan Freedman published a statement relating to this issue to ET, asserting (under ):

“[Clarkson’s petition] conveniently ignores the simple fact that Kelly had their very own accredited talent service [Creative Artists Agency] constantly. Even though Starstruck Management Group supplied talent management solutions for her behalf, it did at all times that CAA had been her service of record. It’s unlucky that Kelly is attempting to avoid paying penalties which are due and thanks to Starstruck to attempt to attain some perceived benefit within her continuing divorce and custody proceeding.”

Yeah… that divorce proceedings between the younger Blackstock certain assists muddy the waters , does not it?

No matter Starstruck’s lawsuit against Clarkson remains weaving its way through the courtsthey grabbed her spine in September claiming she made them over $1.4 million in outstanding commissions. And here we are, together with the two sides fighting each other tooth and nail.

One possible issue for Starstruck: their very own lawsuit admits that Clarkson and the firm didn’t possess a written management agreement in place, but instead they thought there was a”verbal discussion” that happened back 2007.

