Find Out The Real Reason To Kellie Pickler’s Weight Gain

Kellie Dawn Pickler (born June 28, 1986) is a country music singer, songwriter, and television personality from the United States. Pickler rose to prominence as a participant on the fifth season of American Idol, finishing sixth. She signed with 19 Recordings and BNA Records as a recording artist in 2006. Little Town Girl, her debut album, was released later that year and has sold over 900,000 copies. The RIAA-certified gold album spawned three Billboard Top Country Songs singles: “Red High Heels” at No. 15, “I Wonder” at No. 14, and “Things That Never Cross a Man’s Mind” at No. 16. Pickler released her self-titled second album in 2008, which yielded four singles.

Kellie Pickler’s weight gain issue

Kellie Pickler’s look has altered dramatically due to her weight gain as of 2023, and many people have been curious about the reason for her shift. While the 36-year-old country singer has not commented on her current body shape, we assume her age is the leading cause. Kellie Pickler is in the news because her husband, Kyle Jacobs, was discovered dead at their house.

The death is currently being investigated as a suicide by authorities. Many have been paying close attention to Kellie’s life after the tragedy; some have even remarked that she appears slightly overweight. Now, let’s go over her weight-gain path in detail.

Kellie’s early life

Cynthia Morton and Clyde “Bo” Raymond Pickler Jr. gave birth to Kellie Pickler on June 28, 1986, at Stanly Memorial Hospital in Albemarle, North Carolina. Kellie’s mother abandoned her when she was two years old, then returned and took custody of her for two years. Because her father was not present in her life, the court returned Kellie to her grandparents when she was 12 years old, and they raised her to adulthood.

Pickler cites her grandfather, Clyde Raymond Pickler Sr., a retired electrician, and grandmother, Faye Pickler, as key influencers in her life. Pickler attended North Stanly High School in New London, North Carolina, and graduated in 2004. She used to be a cheerleader and a beauty queen.

American Idol journey

Pickler, then 19, auditioned for American Idol in the fall of 2005 in Greensboro, North Carolina. She performed “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson and “A Broken Wing” by Martina McBride. The judges chose to send her to Hollywood. In February, Pickler proceeded to the semi-final rounds. She reached the Top 12 on March 9.

Pickler was a fan of judge Simon Cowell’s. Pickler was previously anticipated to be in the last three, and he claimed he preferred her to the previous season’s winner, Carrie Underwood. She is known for her “quirky” attitude and Southern charm and garnered notice on the show by claiming that she has rarely performed in front of genuine crowds and by mispronouncing words.

Her post-idol career

Following her removal, she went on various shows promoting the TV show, performing the song “Walkin’ After Midnight” in some of them. She returned to Albemarle, North Carolina, on May 6, 2006, for a parade and a reunion with her father. The mayor of Albemarle presented her with a key to the city. The day was also declared “Kellie Pickler Day” by the mayor.

Pickler also earned multiple accolades from local and statewide government leaders, recognising her achievements as an American Idol candidate. Pickler soon after pursued her recording dreams in Nashville, Tennessee. She secured a deal with 19 Recordings/BNA Records on July 17, 2006. She later confirmed it on The View.