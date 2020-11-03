Kel Mitchell welcomes second child together with Asia Lee

Kel Mitchell is now a father for the fourth time.

Kel Mitchell’s newborn boy (c) Instagram

The 42-year old celebrity required to Instagram to affirm his spouse Asia Lee had given birth to a baby boy called Hernandez.

Using a cunning snap of his mum Kel composed on the societal networking website:”It is my Honor to present you to our brand new baby boy HONOR MITCHELL.

“That is correct my lovely and awesome Wife @therealasialee gave birth on October 23rd.. The Mitchell squad adores this brand new addition to our loved ones! God is great!

“That can be answered prayer and such a valuable gift! I’ve been grinning ear to ear. So much joy within my heart as well as family! Thanks Jesus!! Thanks Asia! (sic)”

Honor is the most recent improvement to Kel’s brood, which also contains his or her Lee’s three-year-old daughter Wisdom and 21-year old son Lyric and 19-year old daughter Allure out of his prior marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

Lee shown on her Instagram that Hernandez’s middle name is Johari-Rice.

She composed on the image-sharing site:”He’s the most adorable little man and Wisdom is sooooo pleased for a major sister.

“Thanks Lord for enlarging our loved ones HONOR, I’m honored and excited to become your mom! Your huge sister Wisdom is Love with you and can not wait to perform you once you get Enormous and you’ve got the ideal father in the world #TheMitchells.”