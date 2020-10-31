Keke Palmer Shares Video Her Kissing A White Guy & Social Media Goes Off

Keke Palmer Shares Video For Her Travels A White Guy & Social Media Goes Off

Keke Palmer isn’t one to conceal her struggles. However, now the triple threat has triggered plenty of conversation once she shared a movie of her singing a puzzle white guy on social networking.

Keke Palmer included the caption:

“Unusual footage of me at the practice of becoming blatantly leery of somebody I trust since I battle with identifying fact from my insatiable stress and psychological injury.”

Unusual footage of me at the practice of getting randomly suspicious of somebody I hope because I battle with identifying facts in my crippling stress and psychological injury? . Pic.twitter.com/7iDv1yiutj

— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 31, 2020

However, what many fans could not get over was that the notion of Keke Palmer kissing a white guy. Her title trended on Twitter as numerous social networking users shared their own ideas.

Keke. We’re free. We do not need to do so. Pic.twitter.com/YbTAr0wxrq

— The Snack That Smiles Back (@_JulyAlsina) October 31, 2020

Me viewing Keke smooch that white guy like I had a realistic possibility pic.twitter.com/ePGZxKm6yY

— Shakbin Fever (@ShakExcellence) October 31, 2020

Everybody is troubled my Keke Palmers connection? I need sis to be using whomever makes her happy as she deserves it! pic.twitter.com/Q3ogOntINN

— ? . (@priscillareneex) October 31, 2020

Wait a darn minute, Keke kissing a white man is a issue however y’all worship the earth Kanye walks ? Make it feel! Pic.twitter.com/RnwWdQtjEq

— Considering 1985 (@Since19854) October 31, 2020

Keke Palmer’s husband about their honeymoon in Jamaica. Pic.twitter.com/TzOf8Ah5Cn

— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 31, 2020

Keke Palmer and her white guy during sexual… pic.twitter.com/n2gCPpDviQ

— Biggie Longs (@ShawnTheDon8) October 31, 2020

Twitter:”Happy Halloween.”

Dark Twitter:”Keke—“pic.twitter.com/SdMPSPUKY8

— Jermaine Watkins?? (@JermaineWatkins) October 31, 2020

Maybe not y’all ) Keke Palmer for obtaining a white guy. When our black guys disrespected her, then she talked out y’all called her liar. Pic.twitter.com/eNX7LUfef8

— Maintain It Cute?? (@chaoiish) October 31, 2020

It is not clear just how long Keke Palmer was with himbut he shared with a movie of him and Keke Palmer collectively a month.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CFAfS-wHwVH/

He shared a picture hanging out with her friends.

Which are the ideas of Keke along with her new beau? Comment and tell us.