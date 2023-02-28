Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome Baby Boy Leo – First Photo Revealed!

On announcing the birth of their first child, a boy called Leodis Andrellton, Keke Palmer stated, “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!

A family of three is made up of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson!

The 29-year-old Emmy Award winner and his wife had a kid on Monday whom they called Leodis “Leo” Andrellton.

After welcoming their baby boy, the mom of 48 hours eagerly posted some of their first family images on Instagram.

Hello, Son! Palmer added as she wrote: “With a name that fits, born during Black History Month! Welcome to the world, Leo, little one, LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON.”

She included a picture of the pair on the first slide to show how they appear after “just 48 hours of parenthood!” The song “Someone” by El Debarge was featured on certain playlists for Jackson and her when they first started dating, thus she sang it to him in the car in the following slide.

“Look at God,” we said, “we made someone out of each other.” Palmer penned.

Palmer also posted some images of their three-person family at the hospital following the birth of Leo, including close-ups of the child’s face.

“I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide, I’m not concealing the world from my kid, I’m hiding my son from the world,” she continued. this tumble, too.”

The Nope star, who is having her first child with Jackson, a fitness instructor, and former college football player, originally announced her pregnancy in December when she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Some have been claiming in my comments that “Keke’s having a kid, Keke’s pregnant,” therefore I want to clear the air and clarify that I am! During her introductory address, Palmer gasped as she unbuttoned her long jacket to show off her growing baby bulge.

Details of the Hustlers actress’s connection with Jackson have mostly remained a secret. She discussed being “Instagram official” with Jackson when she appeared on The Tamron Hall Show in November of last year, albeit the pictures of the two of them are no longer on her profile.

She explained her decision to upload pictures of herself with Jackson at the time by stating that it become harder to hide. We spend so much time together, and he’s actually my best friend, that it simply becomes second nature for me to not try to disguise my happiness.

Palmer expressed excitement for the upcoming stage in her pregnancy when she shared exclusive photographs of her “Once a Time” themed baby shower with PEOPLE in January. “I can’t wait to touch my little one,” Palmer said.

I am counting down the minutes until I get to meet him and begin learning about this human I helped make, Palmer continued.