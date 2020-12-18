Keith Richards Gets Cockroach Named Soon after Him for 77th Birthday

Keith Richards now has the distinct honor of owning a cockroach named just after him … and the tiny bugger even has a tailor made guitar just like its namesake.

Here’s the offer … The Rolling Stones guitarist is celebrating his 77th birthday Friday, and the Kid’s Museum in West Hartford, CT is recognizing him with a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The joke … Keith and cockroaches have wonderful survival fees. Where’s the lie?

As you can see, there is a shiny new miniature guitar inside of Keith The Cockroach’s enclosure. Super-sweet … the guitar, not the roach. Until you’re into that.

Denver’s typical rock radio station, 103.5 The Fox, is adopting Keith the Cockroach … but the roach is staying set at the museum’s wildlife sanctuary, wherever he’s envisioned to dwell for a extended, long, loooooong time just like the actual Keith.

The museum suggests it really is hoping to listen to from Keith, who life in close by Weston. Stay tuned.