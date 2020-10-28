Keith Raniere Sentenced into 120 Years in Prison for NXIVM Sex Cult

Fixing pubs. Keith Raniere, the cofounder of NXIVM, has been sentenced to 120 decades in prison with a federal court in New York on Tuesday, October 27.

The author, 60, has been convicted by a federal jury in June 2019 of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, tried sexual trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labour conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy, and according to a statement in the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The 120-year sentence levied Keith Raniere now is a step of his dreadful crimes committed within ten years,” the Acting United States Attorney Seth D. DuCharme stated. “Raniere manipulated and mistreated his victims mentally, sexually and emotionally because of his personal satisfaction. It’s my expectation that the modern sentence brings close to the victims and their loved ones ”

Ahead of his own sentencing hearing, Raniere talked out regarding his participation in NXIVM — that prosecutors have labeled a sexual god — also claimed he’s”innocent” of crimes.

“You know, among those things which is quite significant in our state would be the justice system,” he told NBC News earlier this month during a meeting . “And though, you know, people may despise me personally and, do, and believe I am an odious kind of a personality, you know, how horrible really. The devil and a saint ought to have the ability to find the specific same remedy under our justice system”

The trials of NXIVM’s associates have been put to be recorded in year 2 of HBO’s documentary series The Vow. Throughout the period 1 finale, which aired on October 18, Raniere gave an announcement .

“There are a number of methods of introducing a documentary,” he explained through the finale. “The side is simply the very upper layer. And based on what you are prepared to present because the fact, it might go really deep. So, speak to me”