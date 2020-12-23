Keith Lemon dubs Holly Willoughby as ‘wild’ and Emily Atack as ‘off her rocker’ as he blows lid on Superstar Juice friends

AS the X-rated host of TV’s most outrageous panel present, Keith Lemon is an unlikely A-listing socialite.

But just after 12 several years at the helm of Celebrity Juice, the funnyman has plenty of gossip on some of the greatest-recognised celebs in showbiz, which include Kate Moss, Ed Sheeran and Holly Willoughby.

And Keith nowadays shares some of his popular pals’ off-screen antics in his common no-holds-barred type.

From looking at new Juice panellist Emily Atack declare Holly’s crown as the show’s major boozer to revealing football pundit Chris Kamara experienced to be carried household “off his face” immediately after filming, cheeky Keith doesn’t hold again on blowing the lid on his co-stars.

He also reveals Gary Barlow is a huge enthusiast of the comedy programme — but is “too terrified” to seem. Talking about his new co-star, Keith states: “Emily is a little bit wild. I say a bit wild — she’s off her rocker.

“Holly’s wild, but Emily would give her a operate for her dollars. She is a authentic get together animal. Emily beverages much more than any individual I know. I constantly considered that Holly was the drinker, but if Emily was an motion determine, she would appear full with a glass of champagne.

“She’s generally obtained a glass of champagne. Or a glass of wine. Just about anything, actually — she drinks anything at all. A tin of Skol. Something, male. I have partied with her for many several years.”

Alongside with Emily, the ITV2 show’s new-seem panel also incorporates Really like Island host Laura Whitmore, 35, adhering to the departure of Paddy McGuinness and Spice Girls singer Mel B.

Expecting Laura, Keith points out, is “very professional” and retains the many others in test.

But her arrival will come far too late for boozy Soccer Saturday favourite Kammy — who appeared in this year’s Christmas unique then struggled to make it out of the studio with out guidance.

Keith reveals: “He was off his facial area.” Recalling a different episode of the present from a couple a long time back again, Keith reveals: “When Kammy went on with Ed Sheeran, Ed had a espresso cup. But it was not espresso within.

“So I explained to Kammy, ‘Can I have a consume of that?’ — and it’s gin. We ended up possessing to have Kammy and set him in his motor vehicle.

“He could not stroll, paralytic. But that’s not a poor reflection on Kammy. He’s a wonderful person and he constantly laughs at every thing. You say, ‘Spoon, Kammy, spoon!’ and he’ll start p***ing himself. He’s just entire of pleasure.

“Everyone will get slightly drunk on Juice, some extra than many others, but we inspire it due to the fact we want to make it come to feel like you have gone for a evening out.”

Even though some of his movie star friends are content to make fools out of themselves on the demonstrate, just one renowned facial area who is way too chicken to just take part is Gary Barlow — even though his Take That bandmate Howard Donald has been on a variety of timesand loves showing up.

Keith mentioned: “Gary’s a truly awesome fella. He’s a big lover of Juice but he explained he will not come on it.

“But Howard Donald arrives on quite frequently. We’ve even talked about executing some telly alongside one another.” 1 issue Keith won’t be doing is transforming his hairdo again.

He employed to have a bottle-blonde style that he reckons built him appear like Anthea Turner — so now he is sporting his purely natural purple tresses.

Keith stated: “I utilised to say that I experienced strawberry blonde hair when I utilized to dye it peroxide blonde, but absolutely everyone utilized to phone me ginger in any case so I stopped dyeing it. Me and Anthea Turner experienced a quite similar haircut.

“It appears to be excellent on her but I appear back again now and I assume, ‘what was I contemplating?’ I’m a happy redhead — I’ve bought almost nothing to be ashamed of.

“But individuals say to me as a slur, ‘You’re commencing to glance like Mick Hucknall’. So I go, ‘Good — I really like Basically Red’.”

Off-digital camera, Keith is no stranger to a wild night, possessing partied with the likes of supermodel Kate Moss. He said: “Kate is an amazing person. I keep in mind speaking to her on a boat on the Thames.

“I was coming from the Brits, heading to some bash, and there have been all these folks there so I was just chatting to Kate Moss. She grabbed me, which was great, and I experienced a chat with her.”

Keith — the alter ego of Leeds-born Bo Selecta! creator Leigh Francis, 47 — added: “The up coming detail I know she finished up owning a dance-off with my missus and (television presenter) Gabby Logan.

“My missus received that battle. I can not bear in mind what they were being dancing to — I was tremendous drunk, as constantly.”

Kate isn’t Keith’s only well known fangirl — Minor Blend star Perrie Edwards instructed him she desires to dangle out with him.

The funnyman claimed: “Perrie messaged me about a thirty day period in the past and stated, ‘I hope this does not seem stalkerish but I imagine I’ve moved in close proximity to you. I think I’m your neighbour’.

“I explained, ‘Well come around then’, but she hasn’t been around yet, clearly, for the reason that we’re in lockdown. I informed her when all this s***storm’s about to appear spherical. It’s often awesome to know a person in the area.”

Regardless of lockdown, Keith has even now managed to make a socially distanced new series of Celeb Juice, even if it meant he experienced to shout to be listened to by his co-stars.

He claimed: “It’s been strange. If you get an Uber from one aspect of the desk to the other on Juice it charges £5. I necessarily mean, how prolonged are these desks? I’m just searching ahead to the following sequence, the place we’re a bit nearer and we can toss things at each and every other all over again.”

And he is also seeking ahead to a lot more of the show’s daft chall- enges, together with one particular he has dreamt up specially for Mariah Carey — if he can persuade the celebrity to show up.

But the comic, who not too long ago unveiled a festive charity solitary, also joked that the diva must donate money from her strike All I Want For Xmas Is You to superior causes.

Keith, whose observe Do They Know It is Xmas (Locked Up) functions his pals Emma Bunton, Peter Andre, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, joked: “If I didn’t have this song out I’d be glad that Mariah was number just one.

“But how quite a few dollars does she will need? She’s definitely purchased herself a new pair of boobs with the cash. I was watching a Christmas exclusive and I considered, ‘what are people major things?’ But they appear wonderful and she appears to be good.”

Thinking that it may possibly appear like he is toning down his opinion, Keith added: “I’ve just turned into a do-gooder. Really do not despise me for remaining a do-gooder — I nevertheless say f*** and b*tch!”

For his future task, Keith is inviting supporters to be a part of him on Monday for an interactive, dwell- streamed game display from his backyard garden.

In The Entrance Row, Keith Lemon’s Daft Online games Night invitations you to enjoy knockabout online games this sort of as Fill Your Boots, where gamers must pack a checklist of items into footwear, and a drawing obstacle with “artist” David Cockney. The Bear from Bo Selecta! will even make an look.

Keith stated: “When we did the lockdown Celebrity Juice in my yard I claimed we should do punter Juice like this — just all digital. So which is what we’re performing. It’s through that time when Xmas is accomplished and New Year’s is round the corner.

“No a single can go anywhere ’cos we’re in tiers, so with any luck , people will come engage in silly online games with us and earn prizes.

“I’m hunting ahead to having a laid-back booze-up with strangers. It will be like Celebrity Juice at dwelling.” As Keith would say, that appears bang tidy.

Tickets for In The Entrance Row, Keith Lemon’s Daft Video games Evening, are on sale now for £15. See gigsandtours.com 15+ only

