Keegan-Michael Key To Lead “August Snow”

Keegan-Michael Key is set to both star in and produce the ABC drama “August Snow” which hails from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios.

Key plays August Snow, a biracial distinguished military officer and former detective who grew up in Detroit’s Mexicantown. Drummed out of the force by a conspiracy of corrupt cops and politicians, he still won an $18 million wrongful dismissal lawsuit on the way out.

Years later, when the series begins, August has returned home from years abroad to reconnect with his roots whilst facing enemies on both sides of the law as he becomes a private investigator leading a group of unexpectedly talented misfits to help him solve cases.

“Godfather of Harlem” co-creator/executive producer Paul Eckstein is behind the project, penning the series based on Stephen Mack Jones’ novel series. The project has received a script commitment plus penalty.

Key, Eckstein, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Jeff Gaspin and Tony Sabistina will executive produce.

Source: Deadline