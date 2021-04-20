Keaton Confirmed For “The Flash” Film

After comments by the man himself that seemed to put things in doubt, it’s now confirmed that Michael Keaton will indeed be returning as Batman/Bruce Wayne for the upcoming “The Flash” film at Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films.

Keaton’s return was put into doubt in an interview due to concerns over travel during a global pandemic, and that he hadn’t read a current draft of the script. His agency has now confirmed to The Wrap he will be in the film which just began shooting in London.

Christina Hodson (“Birds of Prey”) pens the film which will adapt the iconic ‘Flashpoint’ storyline and see the Scarlet Speedster travel back in time in an effort to prevent his mother’s murder – only to inadvertently splinter the future into a new timeline with Keaton’s Batman protecting it.

The new film also stars Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and Ben Affleck reprising his incarnation of Batman.

Andy Muschietti helms the film which has a current planned release date for November 4th 2022. Check out the just-released official logo art below.

Special announcement from filmmaker Andy Muschietti on his Instagram: Here we go!!! THE FLASH Day 1. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/QjHnAJNHFB

— Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 19, 2021