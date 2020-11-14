Keanu Reeves & More Matrix Stars Are Under Fire For Wrap Party

Keanu Reeves and more members of the Matrix 4 throw will be under fire for promising to picture a celebration scene–which was their wrapping party.

Based on tabloid Bild, through The Guardian, both the crew and cast supposedly orchestrated an hours-long celebration, which had been code named”Icecream Teamevent.” The socket claims at least 200 individuals, concealed as”extras,” came into the Babelsberg film studios to get an all-night occasion, in which guests enjoyed amusement out of a priest, a DJ and a pyrotechnic series. In addition, they have been provided the chance to buy”souvenir Matrix tattoos”

A anonymous partygoer asserted to Bild,”The mood was so lush. Everybody was provided a corona PCR evaluation ahead of time. Everybody required to come sporting a mask but a lot of people did not wear them since the party wore .”

While the celebration was portrayed as a movie fire, the attendee alleged,”No directorial directions have been given, there wasn’t any clapperboard and nobody was filming”

Bild asserted that Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were current to get a part of the gathering.