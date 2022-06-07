Keanu Reeves Girlfriend- Alexandra Grant, His Longtime Close Friend & Everything You Need to Know

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant had a wonderful evening out. On Saturday, the 57-year-old Matrix Resurrections actor and his 49-year-old artist partner attended the 2022 MOCA Gala at the Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. Together, they strolled the red carpet while holding hands and gazing into one other’s eyes. In November of 2019, the pair went public with their relationship, making their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci.

Reeves and Grant have been friends for years and have worked on several works, including Ode to Happiness (2011) and Shadows (2016), both written by Reeves and illustrated by Grant.

In February 2020, Grant’s pal, actress Jennifer Tilly, revealed to Page Six that the couple had been dating for a considerably longer period of time than fans had previously believed. “Approximately one and a half years ago, Grant told me, “Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,” and I was like, “Wait. What? What the heck?'” Tilly, 63 at the time, stated.

Grant first discussed her connection with Reeves in March 2020, talking up to Vogue about the attention she experienced when their relationship became public.

Who Is the Current Girlfriend of Keanu Reeves?

In June of 2019, Reeves and the artist Alexandra Grant were seen holding hands during a Saint Laurent fashion show. A month prior, they also attended a charity together. However, it wasn’t until they walked the red carpet holding hands at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in November of that year that the public took note of the adorable couple.

People claimed at the time that the couple had been dating for some months. At the time, an insider said, “Keanu wants to share his life with her freely. He is overjoyed and appreciative to have Alex in his life. They began dating early this year but wished to keep it a secret.

Grant joked to Vogue U.K. that the revelation made her more popular in her inner group, but then she became serious: “I believe everyone I knew phoned me in the first week of November, and I find it intriguing.” “However, the question I’ve been asking during all of this is, ‘What is the chance for good?'” “Love at every level is vitally fundamental to my identity. How’s that for avoiding the issue? I do not think seclusion is the solution. As a painter, I encounter periods of solitude, yet I really cherish the sensation of being in partnerships.”

Claire Forlani and Keanu Reeves May Have Dated.

Claire Forlani was alleged to have dated Keanu Reeves from 2004 to 2006, however, neither party has confirmed a romantic relationship beyond that of friends.

How Did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant Meet?

Before they went public with their relationship, Reeves and Grant were friends for years, and Grant worked with Reeves. Grant drew his books Ode to Happiness (2011) and Shadows (2016). They co-founded X Artists Books in 2017 and are now co-owners.

Ode to Happiness was an indication of how close Grant and Reeves were at the time. Grant remembered, “I created the book as a private present for Keanu as a surprise. When I delivered it to him, everyone in the room burst out laughing and shouted, “Please publish it!” Thus, we became involved in publishing.”

She stated at the time, “I believe everyone I knew phoned me in the first week of November, which is interesting.” “However, the question I’ve been asking during all of this is, ‘What is the chance for good?'”

When asked if she could picture herself getting married in the future, Grant responded, “Yes.” “During a glass of wine… I wish I could tell you. Love on all levels is fundamental to my identity. How’s that for avoiding the issue? I do not think seclusion is the solution. As a painter, I encounter periods of solitude, yet I also enjoy the sensation of being in partnerships.”

Reeves discussed love on The Drew Barrymore Show in December after presenter Drew Barrymore stated, “I’m not a fighter, I’m a lover.” He responded, “No, since a lover must also be a warrior… Because what type of love do you possess if you do not fight for it?” Reeves immediately stood up and smiled, saying that Barrymore had made him “philosophical” on love.