Keanu Reeves & Ana de Armas movie discovers new life on Netflix

With much more time being spent in the home, a lot of folks are finding movies on streaming solutions they might have missed if they were initially released. In the instance of all 2015’s KNOCK KNOCK, a straight-to-video launch starring Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas will be locating a brand-new life on this stage.

KNOCK KNOCK jumped to the Netflix shirt 10 on the weekend (for the writing it’s sitting at number three). This information has been made accessible today that Netflix has launched its brand new”Top 10″ attribute which offers you a daily appearance in the”Best 10″ films and displays on the stage. This is somewhat surprising because the movie is just five years old and was not actually embraced by critics however its resurgence might be a result of the simple fact that its stars Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas, that had been mostly unknown outside of Spain, have soared in popularity because the film was originally released. Reeves took off again using all the JOHN WICK franchise while Armas goes to land a part in BLADE RUNNER 2049 before actually breaking out as part of 2019’s costume murder mystery comedy, KNIVES OUT. The celebrity will also have a featured part in following year’s most current Bond movie, NO TIME TO DIE.

KNOCK KNOCK, that is led by Eli Roth, is a movie of this 1977 movie DEATH GAME. In the movie, Reeves plays a dedicated father and husband , while in his own for the weekend, also provides refuge to two young girls who might or might not have ulterior motives. The movie now sits with a 36% believable rating on Rotten Tomatoes plus it did not create much of a blip as it was initially released but it’s definitely gaining some traction today. I watched the movie a year or two back and while I believed it was a little over the top, it had been an enjoyable diversion that has been worth my time at the very long term.

