Katy Perry Recruits Lookalike Zooey Deschanel For Not the Close of the Entire world Music Video

Perry revealed that when she 1st moved to LA she explained to people she was Deschanel in order to get into golf equipment.

Katy Perry recruited her celebrity lookalike for her new music movie — and it was genuinely out of this world.

On Monday early morning, the 36-yr-previous pop star dropped the new music movie for her most recent one, “Not the Conclusion of The Entire world,” and it featured actress Zooey Deschanel currently being hilariously mistaken for Perry.

As revealed in the clip, the movie opens to Perry — who welcomed daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom in August — pushing a stroller although on a walk. Even so, Deschanel was sitting close by and as a result observed herself acquiring abducted by two blue aliens, who had been tasked with kidnapping Perry but unintentionally took Deschanel thanks to their equivalent look.

Right after Deschanel is beamed up, the “New Girl” actress built a offer with the aliens and agreed to pretend to be Perry in purchase to conserve Earth. Deschanel then underwent a Perry-design and style makeover, entire with some of the singer’s notorious looks, which include her “California Ladies” blue wig and whipped product capturing bikini.

The movie then concluded with Deschanel, who had saved Earth, undertaking as Perry for the alien earth.

Afterwards on Monday, Perry and Deschanel went dwell on Perry’s Instagram to chat about the video clip.

Considering the fact that Perry was on maternity go away when the songs video clip was to be shot, she advisable Deschanel to star in it.

“I had just experienced Daisy,” she recalled to Deschanel, 40. “I called you up and I had this notion that Zooey would stage in even though I was using a small bit of a depart.”

“I was like what a terrific opportunity because for so prolonged we have had this humorous partnership — friendship — but definitely folks think we glimpse alike,” she included, to which Deschanel agreed, indicating she will take remaining mistaken for Perry as a “compliment.”

Also, throughout the chat, Perry unveiled that when she very first moved out to Los Angeles she advised folks she was Deschanel in purchase to get into clubs.

“When I moved to LA maybe 18 a long time back…I was rather a lot a no one and you ended up just having substantial at that time like Zooey Deschanel ran the earth at that individual minute,” Perry recalled. “In that instant, I was so complimented to appear like you.”

She continued, “I have to confess a little something to you on a Reside that when I very first bought to LA I went to the club a whole lot and required to get into the club and I experienced no money and I experienced no clout. I had nothing at all and in some cases I would pose as you to get into the club.”

Having said that, this wasn’t news to Deschanel, who explained she was these a “goody-two-sneakers” at the time that when persons mentioned they noticed her at the club, she realized some thing was up.

“All people saved telling me about this Katy…I was like, ‘Who is this Katy?'” Deschanel shared. “And then when I achieved you I was so relieved since you are so fairly. I was like ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so really!”