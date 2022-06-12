Katy Perry Collection Shoes: Everything You Need to Know

Katy Perry has returned to the world of footwear with a bang. After a lengthy break, the singer just resurrected her Katy Perry Collection with a new range of shoes to add some excitement to your spring accessory lineup.

“I had the choice of letting my brand fade away into obscurity or taking on the challenge and betting on myself like I do most of the time, and simply upping my game and truly meaning what I say when I say I want to be that boss ass bitch,” Perry told WWD.

There are 19 pairs of shoes in the Spring/Summer 2022 collection, divided into two themes: flower and beach. Platforms, kitten heels, loafers, sandals, sneakers, and wedges are among the designs included in the collection. There are also a variety of patterns, such as plaid and floral, as well as different materials, such as vegan leather, PVC, and canvas, available.

“I’m looking forward to spring because it’s my favourite season because everything starts to come back to life and we thaw out,” Perry says. “I am a California girl who is a product of the sun.” I want to have that pedicure, and I want to wear gingham and pastels to let my feet breathe and look cute. Anything with an Easter theme appeals to me.

Perry’s favourites are the three-strap, gingham-patterned sandal and the kitten heel sandal with a distinctive heel made of a gold shell decoration. Fisherman-style PVC sandals in pink, chartreuse and black, a floral beaded anklet sandal, and platform sandals in seven hues are among the other varieties available.

The PVC jelly sandals, according to Perry, are a unique style in the collection because many of them are scented to match the ornament on the shoe, such as a banana or an orange.

She explained that, while her personal style has evolved since her meteoric rise to fame over a decade ago, the spring collection is a reflection of her outgoing nature.

“Since 2008, my own style has developed in that I still like to have fun, and comedy is a key part of my personality, especially when I’m in the public eye,” she said. “I enjoy the ability to be smart and elevated while remaining lighthearted. That’s exactly how I feel.”

Perry started her shoe line with the goal of providing quirky, one-of-a-kind shoes at a reasonable price. With the relaunch, she hopes to focus on that objective, beginning with this spring collection, which is priced from $39 to $129. Her ambition is to extend the brand by adding new styles and potentially including children’s clothing and handbags. She also wants to keep the brand’s sustainability initiatives going by using more environmentally friendly materials in the footwear.

“They’re enhanced personality items at a very amazing price point that you don’t see every day,” Perry said. “You can find some classics for a reasonable price, but if you want anything with a truly weird sense of humour or is fun, you’ll have to spend between $450 and $750.” My fans aren’t always able to spend like that. I’m very conscious of them, and I’m reminded of where I was financially when I was in my twenties, so I want to recognise that while still providing a high-quality and enjoyable experience for the customer.”

