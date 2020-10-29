Katy Perry along with Orlando Bloom Sing a Voting Song | Video

Picture Source: Getty / Phillip Faraone

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry made a different type of voting PSA to inspire Americans from the 2020 election. ) On Wednesdaythe few posted a tune prior to the tune of”Rise and Shine” — inviting fans to vote in person, as opposed to relying upon an mail-in ballot. In most nations, the US Postal Service’s deadline for all these mail-in ballots has passed.

“Mum n Dad only sayin shed em off it is too late to trade em in — it is secure #wearamask bring snacks along with a buddy!” Orlando captioned the movie of himself along with Katy with coffee mugs in hand. You discovered’em, people!

Katy was vocal about her support to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this election along with her attempts toward making certain individuals practice their right to vote. As a citizen of the UK, Orlando will not be casting a ballot, however he will have his children top of mind because he participates their voting song. “That is really for the future generations from the way. This little ditty is gon na na be around for Daisy Dove,” he explained, clarifying their 2-month-old daughter. See the adorable video beneath.