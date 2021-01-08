Katie Selling price reveals an additional mega makeover as she reveals off new wigs just after chopping off her hair

KATIE Price has exposed but a different mega makeover, showing off her new wig collection just after chopping off her hair for charity.

In pictures exceptional to The Sunlight, the 42-12 months-outdated star poses with extended blonde tresses – just days soon after debuting her slick brunette bob.

In our snaps, the actuality Television set favourite appears to be glam as she poses in a matching pink lounge set when sitting down on a crushed velvet armchair.

Katie is wearing a light-weight blonde wig from Weaves and Waves, which tumbles about her shoulders with gentle curls.

In other visuals, she holds extra wigs in either hand – a brunette a single with caramel highlights, and a quirky pink a person from the same corporation.

Weaves and Waves specialise in catering to these who have lost their hair from cancer treatment method, disease, damage, and tension.

And right after decades of carrying large hair extensions, Katie’s roots have endured from tension-related alopecia.

The star informed us that she was hoping the wigs would “hold lockdown exciting” while strengthening her organic locks.

She claimed: “The attractiveness of acquiring quick hair is I can permit my hair regain its energy, to increase again – and with wigs I can crate a various appear each individual day if I want.

“It retains lockdown intriguing. A woman’s hair is anything and embodies who we are and how we truly feel.

“It outcomes our mood and mental well being – no one likes a poor hair working day, and that goes for the gentlemen as well!”

A rep verified that Katie will be working on her own signature line of hair designs for followers, incorporating: “Wigs are outstanding for so quite a few causes – particularly hiding the roots although the salons are shut!”

Earlier this 7 days, The Sunlight revealed that Katie will be raffling off her hair tonight in collaboration with Weaves and Waves – with a percentage of the proceeds being donated to a most cancers charity.

The winner of the raffle will get £1,500 worthy of of hair integration with Katie’s previous and option of hair extensions.