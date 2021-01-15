Katie Rate ‘decides to set disabled son Harvey into care’

[ad_1]

atie Price tag has made a decision to transfer her son Harvey into a household college or university, it has been documented.

The Television star’ explained it would give her disabled 18-12 months-old son “a chance to stay an independent life”.

Harvey, Price’s son with former footballer Dwight Yorke, suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and studying and behavioural complications as a result of a unusual genetic condition.

Cost, 42, explained to the Solar: “It breaks my coronary heart. I do not want him to imagine I’m just having rid of him.”

She included: “This is his prospect to are living an independent daily life, understand capabilities and socialise with individuals other than me.

“I’m hoping to get him applied to me not currently being there all the time. But he’ll phone on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I want you’, and I operate to him.

Value explained that “when he goes to school he will master to be an adult”.