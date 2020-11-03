Katie Price’staying positive’ she will have the ability to walk

Katie Price is”staying positive” which she will have the ability to walk .

Katie Price

The 42-year old celebrity is set to return home out of her Maldives escape this week, in which she’ll undergo a final scanning to find out whether her shoulder injuries will prevent her from having the ability to walk .

A source told The Sun:”1 foot was slower to heal than another and she is still in a great deal of pain. However, this scan will inform her if she’ll walk , and just how much pain she will be in. She will never be timid, she’ll find walking debilitating for the remainder of her lifetime, but she is staying confident and is so excited to learn if she will have the ability to walk on her again.”

Either way, Katie believes she will have good news for her return since she’s”convinced” she is pregnant after three months of familiarity with her spouse Carl Woods throughout their lavish holiday.

A source said:”After nearly 3 months in the Maldives she is convinced she is pregnant – they have had a very romantic vacation and have not managed to keep their hands off each other. They have had the best time and have enjoyed every moment jointly – Katie can not wait to spend the test to find out whether she is likely to become a mommy. She has been so relaxed and happy at the Maldives and expects that the stress-free surroundings has aided her to fall ill ”

Katie has made no secret of wanting children with Carl.

An insider stated lately:”Katie’s very excited and was telling everybody she and Carl will devote the entire vacation’making babies’. Nobody would be amazed if she returned with her baby. She is taking folic acid also can be about a’fertility diet’ using a great deal of vitamins and greens. They are moving really quickly, but as Katie saysshe’s not getting any younger.”