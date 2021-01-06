Katie Price’s son Harvey ‘doesn’t understand’ why school is closed

Katie Price’s son Harvey doesn’t ‘understand’ why he can’t go to school as the UK enters another lockdown.

Schools across England will move to online learning for all pupils, except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reverted back to tough measures this week amid rising coronavirus cases.

Katie is at home with Harvey, 18, and asked him to make something special she could post on her Instagram page.

The mum-of-five shared a video of her son’s colourful drawings, including a rainbow and one of cartoon character Peppa Pig.

The TV star wrote in the caption: ‘Omg my Harvey is so clever and artistic look what he has done this evening and spent the day doing it.

‘Unfortunately he doesn’t understand why he can’t go to school so i asked him to do something for me to put on Instagram as he loves the praise he gets and when I read your messages so Thankyou he loves it. (sic)’

In the clip Katie, 42, was full of praise for the teenager, saying: ‘Mr Price, tell everyone what you have done here. Look at that what you’ve done.

‘That’s the alphabet and you drew pictures for everything that goes with it! Do you know how amazing you are?

‘No seriously Harv, do you know how proud you make your mum? Really, really proud of you Price!’

His younger brother Junior commented: ‘Love you big bro’.

Harvey suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic condition that can impact muscle tone, sexual development and the function of the nervous system and can cause learning difficulties.

It also leads to a constant desire to eat food and a permanent feeling of hunger, which often leads to obesity.

Katie, who shares Harvey with footballer Dwight Yorke, recently revealed her son weighs 28 stone and has been put on a healthy eating plan.

The former glamour model is currently trying for a sixth child with boyfriend Carl Woods.

