Katie Price’s hurry to wed Carl Woods

Katie Price is in a hurry to wed Carl Woods therefore that her ailing mother is there in her marriage.

Katie Price

The 42-year old celebrity was dating Carl for any range of weeks but she’s eager to tie the knot together when soon as her mum Amy is becoming ill and she would like to make sure Amy is with her to the big moment.

A source said:”I believe that the motive Katie is at such a hurry to wed Carl is that her mother is quite sick. Amy enjoys Carl – he gave him the seal of acceptance in the weekend because she is able to see how pleased he gets Katie and just how much the children like him. “That is all she needs – to watch Katie in a joyful secure connection. As part of why Katie is hurrying ahead in the connection is that the simple fact that her mother is so sick and Katie would love her to be in the wedding when she is well enough”

Whilst Katie’s spokesperson told The Sun Online:”Amy has given her seal of approval and Carl has all of the hallmarks of great husband material. “With Amy’s state being terminal, timing is a fact factor – there’s not any way Amy wouldn’t to be present to watch that her daughter wed Carl. Amy’s birthday was a joyful affair, despite her sickness she made the most of her afternoon with all the family.”

Meanwhile, the Katie had formerly revealed she’s proceeded with Carl on physician’s orders.

She explained:”I have moved in with him, the children are going to remain at hisor her but his home is your series home, it is pristine, however mine is similar to the Jungle Book. The physicians from The Priory have stated that my property, emotionally, is a location I can not go back to since there is too many opinions. Even simply walking up the drive drives me angry, and once I am in I wish to escape from there. I can not clarify it in my mind and it is so sad what has happened to my property.”

Katie and Carl Woods are now off to a”baby making” vacation to the Maldives.

A source said at the moment:”Katie’s very excited and was telling everybody she and Carl will devote the entire vacation’making babies’. “nobody will be amazed if she returned with her baby. She is taking folic acid also can be about a’fertility diet’ using a great deal of vitamins and greens. They are moving very quickly, but as Katie saysshe’s not getting any older.”